New York City has emerged as the center of the global coronavirus pandemic.

One hundred and thirty-four people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in New York over the past 24 hours. That brings the death toll in the state to 519 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Friday morning address at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, a cavernous convention hall in midtown Manhattan.

“That is going to continue to go up, and that is the worst news that I can tell the people of the state of New York. New York is still the most affected state both in terms of number of cases and in terms of deaths,” Cuomo said to a group of National Guardsmen, press, and others.

The death toll of the past 24 hours exceeds the increase seen between Wednesday and Thursday, when 100 patients died of the disease.

Cuomo said on Friday the state recorded 7,377 new cases overnight, bringing the total number of cases in New York up to 44,635. Of those confirmed cases, 6,481 people are hospitalized, with 1,583 in intensive care.

New York City emerges as the global center of the coronavirus pandemic

New York City, perhaps the center of the global pandemic, had recorded 366 deaths and 25,300 cases as of Friday. To put that death toll into perspective, New York City had 316 homicides in the entirety of 2019.

