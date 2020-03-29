López-Gatell asks not to leave home, but there are millions of vulnerable workers.

The Ministry of Health indicated that in Mexico up to March 28th, 848 cases and 16 deaths have been confirmed by COVID-19
MEXICO CITY. (Times Media Mexico) – Hugo Lopez-Gatell, undersecretary of health, announced at a press conference on Saturday the progress of cases from COVID-19, which so far has 848 cases and 16 deaths. He called to stop the infections by staying home; however, the government of Lopez Obrador does not give solutions to the millions of workers in vulnerable situations in the face of the pandemic.
“Mexico has its last chance to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The only way to reduce transmission today is to stay home massively, all of us, for a month.” The official said vehemently at the daily press conference where an updated report of COVID-19 infections and deaths is given.
The official considered that the isolation measures are not being taken seriously enough and said that the government hadn’t imposed a state of emergency, as happens in other countries. “We don’t want to get to that point because it would mean it’s too late.”
Perhaps Dr. Lopez-Gatell has already forgotten that until a few days ago, he and AMLO were telling people that they could make their lives normal.
The situation is much more precarious than the health authorities, and López Obrador has wanted to portray.
This is due to the structural crisis of the health system in Mexico and the unprotected exposure of workers in the informal sector, industry, and services. A time bomb in the face of the pandemic.
These millions of workers are the ones who cannot make a quarantine because there are no subsidies or economic stimuli. Many have what is known in Mexico as “simulation contracts,” that is, without legal benefits, starting with the state workers themselves. To this must be added the millions in the informal sector, who cannot leave their jobs, as it means losing the livelihood of their families.
Those who are in an even more vulnerable situation today in Mexico are the health workers, to whom the authorities do not guarantee their safety through indispensable protective supplies in the face of this pandemic, starting with the tests for detecting the disease.
We are facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis in Mexico and the world.
Now more than ever, it is indispensable that the government of López Obrador guarantees massive testing for people who presents symptoms, as well as supplies to health workers who are in the front lines. Resources from the treasury have to be destined for the purchase of materials that are required to attend the pandemic, including those for protection and prevention.
The authorities must ensure that companies pay their workers in the private sector and that mass layoffs are prohibited, as indicated by the law. In Yucatan and other parts of the country, the governors have initiated support measures, but without the support of the federal government, there will be no other way.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
New York City has emerged as the center of the global coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the.
-
Alcoholic drinks sales to be prohibited in Progreso
The Municipal President of Progreso, Julián.
-
Gasoline tax is higher than the price of each liter.
MEXICO (ONEXPO) – According to the.
-
Atypical Pneumonia as long as there is no confirmation of coronavirus: IMSS
CDMX (Times Media Mexico) – The.
-
Mexico’s “Maquila” Industry face losses amid shutdowns
MEXICO CITY — According to wwd.com, Mexico’s fashion.
-
Pope Francis delivers online “Urbi et Orbi” global blessing
On Friday March 27th, Pope Francis.
-
No more hugs and handshakes for AMLO, now he urges people to stay home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – On Friday.
-
African countries in quarantine with more than 1,000 coronavirus cases
ABUJA, Nigeria — Lockdowns have begun.
-
Mexico to face COVID-19 with one of the world’s highest rates of diabetes
MEXICO CITY – Four of the.
-
After Italy, Spain and the United States, is Mexico ready?
Last night Friday, March 27th, Andres.
Leave a Comment