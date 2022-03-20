How much will it cost to clean up the historical monuments spray-painted by feminists?

Personnel from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) analyze the cost of cleaning the historical monuments that were painted during the march for International Women’s Day on March 8.

(Sipse) Mérida, Yucatán.- The director of Urban Development, of the Mérida City Council, Federico Sauri Molina, reported that they are waiting to be notified of the cost of the materials that will be needed to clean the Monuments to the Homeland, Justo Sierra and Felipe Carrillo Puerto, all located on Paseo de Montejo.

He explained that there were five damaged structures, three on Paseo de Montejo, one on the Remate, and one more in the Santa Ana park.

These monuments will be given maintenance by the INAH and also by Mérida´s Department of Municipal Public Services.

“From the day after the events, there was a coordination with the INAH Yucatán center through the delegate Eduardo López Calzada, so specialists can tell us which materials are needed to carry out the cleaning tasks,” he explained.

An important factor for this work to be carried out quickly is the availability of the restorers that will give the instructions to the City Council staff on the method of cleaning.

“We have to obey the instructions of the experts because each of the structures represent a different condition in their construction,” Federico Sauri concluded.

