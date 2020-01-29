Soldier killed, general wounded during Mexico drug plane raid (VIDEO)

A Mexican soldier was killed and a general wounded Monday when traffickers opened fire on a military patrol that sought to intercept a drug plane as it landed on a roadway, officials said.
Source: Yahoo News
