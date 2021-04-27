Molotov cocktail attacks on public transport in Cancun

Last weekend, on Sunday, April 25, in less than 12 hours, two public transportation buses were set on fire after being attacked with Molotov cocktails

Cancùn, Q. R., April 27, 2021, (SIPSE).- Last weekend, on Sunday, April 25th, in less than 12 hours, two buses from Cancun’s public transport, one of them from the hotel zone, were attacked with homemade Molotov bombs thrown by unknown persons. Fortunately, nobody resulted injured or dead.

The most recent was reported shortly before midnight on April 26, when the fire of a Maya Caribe Urvan-type vehicle was reported on social networks.

According to the first reports, the fire occurred on Isla Hawaii street with Arco Norte, in the Paseos del Mar neighborhood.

So far, the authorities have not ruled on this new fire in a public transportation unit in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Nor on the causes that caused the fire of the Urvan.

Two attacks in less than 12 hours

The first incident occurred in the first minutes of April 24, when a truck from the Autocar concessionaire burned on Holbox Street in the Cielo Nuevo neighborhood of Cancun.

The second accident occurred later on that same day, in the El Crucero area, where a Route 1 bus, which goes to the hotel zone of Cancun, was parked at Supermanzana 65.

Subjects threw Molotov cocktails inside causing a fire. Fortunately, the fire was controlled with extinguishers by Cancun firefighters.

Cancun police prepare operations

Just hours earlier, Cancun police revealed that they would initiate a series of operations after fires were reported against public transportation units over the weekend.

These operations will be carried out in coordination with the State Police and the National Guard.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments