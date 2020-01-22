Possible case of coronavirus in Tamaulipas – AMLO

One case has already been ruled out; the one in Tamaulipas is still being analyzed, the president said.
CDMX – The Health Secretariat issued a travel advisory, alerting those who will be traveling to countries where cases have already been detected about the outbreak. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported Wednesday that a possible case of coronavirus in Mexico is being analyzed.
“Two cases have already been identified, one has been completely ruled out and the other in Tamaulipas is under observation” he said.
The president said the first case was ruled out Monday, although he did not clarify where it was detected. He added that the report on the two cases will be delivered by the Presidential Spokesman’s Office and stressed that the issue is being addressed.
According to the Health Department, the results will be available Wednesday night.
Sobre el #coronavirus, hay un probable caso en Tamaulipas que está bajo observación: @lopezobrador_. https://t.co/W4J89DQcah
— AnimalPolitico.com (@Pajaropolitico) January 22, 2020
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
