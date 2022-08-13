Amber alert activated for 14-year-old Ángel Francisco Pérez reported missing in Merida

On Friday, August 12th, the Amber Alert was activated to locate Ángel Francisco Pérez Herrera, 16 years old, who was last seen on Wednesday, August 10, leaving his home in downtown Mérida.
(SSP).- Relatives ask for the collaboration of citizens to locate him since it is feared that he may be the victim of a crime and so far they have no information on his whereabouts.
The young man has short straight hair, brown eyes, he is 1.70 meters tall, and has a slim build.
As special features, it is mentioned that the young man has a scar on his right eyebrow, two swirls in his hair, a lock of blond hair at the nape of the neck, and acne on his face.
If you have seen him, please call 800 00 26 237, or 9999 30-32-88, as well as 9999-30-32-50, extension 41164.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Writer Salman Rushdie in serious condition after attack in NYC
Writer Salman Rushdie, who for years.
-
US General Consulate in Tijuana sends alert on social networks
The US General Consulate in Tijuana.
-
Donald Trump under investigation for espionage
Top secret classified information was among.
-
FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion
The FBI recovered 11 sets of.
-
Isla Mujeres is expecting 30 thousand daiy visitors
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Hotels in.
-
IHOP to open in Cancun
With the increase in economic activity.
-
Eleven dead and dozens injured in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
A prison confrontation between members of.
-
Tabasco family unharmed after a road accident on the Kinchil-Celestún highway
A family from Tabasco, who was.
-
“Pig Beach” is receiving one thousand people a day
The Progreso City Council chaired by.
-
Two new cases of Monkeypox were reported in Yucatan
Two new cases of monkeypox were.
Leave a Comment