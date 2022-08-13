Amber alert activated for 14-year-old Ángel Francisco Pérez reported missing in Merida

On Friday, August 12th, the Amber Alert was activated to locate Ángel Francisco Pérez Herrera, 16 years old, who was last seen on Wednesday, August 10, leaving his home in downtown Mérida.

(SSP).- Relatives ask for the collaboration of citizens to locate him since it is feared that he may be the victim of a crime and so far they have no information on his whereabouts.

The young man has short straight hair, brown eyes, he is 1.70 meters tall, and has a slim build.

As special features, it is mentioned that the young man has a scar on his right eyebrow, two swirls in his hair, a lock of blond hair at the nape of the neck, and acne on his face.

If you have seen him, please call 800 00 26 237, or 9999 30-32-88, as well as 9999-30-32-50, extension 41164.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments