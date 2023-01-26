Tourist denounces attempted sexual assault by Cozumel cab driver

A national tourist, whose name has not been disclosed, denounced through social networks the alleged sexual aggression of a Cozumel cab driver, who during the day provided them with transportation service.

(Quadratin).- In a video published on Facebook, the young woman describes the driver of cab 759, named Antonio Q., who on Monday, January 23rd, when the events occurred, would have provided them with transportation service, taking the young woman and her friends to different points of the island, ending the tour at a restaurant in the downtown area.

The tourist has made several videos go viral recounting what happened and recommending other travelers to be very careful. “Please be very careful because the people here take advantage. It doesn’t matter if you want to help them (…) the police do nothing and nobody does anything”, says the young tourist in one of the videos

No arrests have been made so far in relation to this case.

TYT Newsroom