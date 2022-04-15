Man commits suicide inside workplace in Merida

The macabre surprise was taken by workers of a travel agency who, upon arrival to work, found one of their colleagues dead, hanging in one of the rooms. The events took place in Merida’s Pedregales de Tanlum neighborhood.
It is not known what made this man, about 30 years old, take the fatal decision, but the fact forced the presence of Semefo to take charge of the corresponding proceedings.
According to the facts, employees of a travel agency on 20th Street with 5-B in that area of Mérida arrived to start the day’s work, but when they went to one of the back rooms of the property, they found their co-worker hanging from the neck.
They immediately took him down and asked for help from 911, paramedics arrived who assessed the man, reporting that there was nothing to do because he was dead, so SSP agents secured the place and Semefo’s intervention was requested.
Suicide prevention hotline in Yucatan
In Yucatan, there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful when the moment requires it. These are:
Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77, and 075.
Facebook: Save a Life Radio.
Suicide Care Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.
Mental health support line of the Yucatan Ministry of Health: 800-000-0779.
LifeLine: 800-911-2000.
Facebook: Line of Life.
Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.
Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx
Emotional support lines of the Mérida City Council: 9994-54-10-81.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Holy Week in the Cathedral of Mérida: Here are the schedules
The Archdiocese of Yucatan announced the.
-
Man dies after crashing his car against a trailer parked in Mérida-Cancún
A serious accident occurred on the.
-
Chagas: a dangerous disease always present in the Yucatan
Urbanization and high temperatures cause kissing.
-
Yucatan to host the most important Aquaculture Congress in the world
As part of the promotional actions.
-
Amber Alert Yucatan: a 17-year-old girl goes missing in Mérida’s Real Montejo neighborhood
Once again the Amber Alert was.
-
National Institute of Migration seizes 123 illegal immigrants traveling in a tourist bus
Federal agents of the National Institute.
-
PROFEPA staff secure a baby jaguar at the Mérida Airport
In coordination with the National Guard.
-
The construction of the new “Central Park” kicks off in Merida
The Mérida City Council invests in.
-
Cancun-Medellín flight recently inaugurated has great demand
On Friday, April 8th, the first.
-
Yucatecan businessmen promote tourist attractions in Guadalajara
In their recent work tour of.
Leave a Comment