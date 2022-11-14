Investing in Real Estate in Mérida (Opinion)

Speaking of “Real Estate Developments” refers to a wide range of opportunities: investing in land in Merida, or any other city in Mexico or around the world.
When it comes to investment lots, there are spaces of land with urbanization, houses in fenced or “private” areas or neighborhoods, commercial premises, vertical towers of mixed-use plots (housing – commerce – services), etc.
Any of these real estate developments require money. In recent years, the owners of the land are looking for a way to get hold of that money to “do something with their land” such as housing in any modality “Townhouses”, apartments, or mixed.
Money-seeking opportunities have arisen among friends and trust-based friends have responded in hopes of earning high returns. Unfortunately, there have been frauds or deals that have not gone as expected for many reasons, but in my opinion, one of the most important is the lack of planning of the financial model and that there is no control over it in its execution.
Attracting people to invest in real estate developments is a good opportunity and beneficial for everyone. The banks do not finance the first part, which is the paperwork, putting up fences, introducing services, etc. People are invited to put their money into these projects and it is not necessarily that they are buying a property, but there has to be certainty on the project as a business opportunity. And this is where the financial model that includes professional planning comes in.
At PROVIFIN we make sure that the real estate project has certainty in several aspects:
a) There is a market for the product and the know-how to market it.
b) The legal instrumentation.
c) That yields and flows are obtained.
d) That there is a competent leader.
TIPIRVING. Investing your money in real estate developments is an excellent option, but you must be sure that this project has the proper planning and legal instrumentation. For this, a specialized financial advisor must assist you in your decision.
Irving Alberto Escalante Castillo
irvingescalante@gmail.com
Irving is a Public Accountant from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. Master in Business Administration with a specialty in Finance from Tec Milenio University. He has more than 20 years of experience in leadership of planning teams and execution of business projects, crisis management, and corporate finance.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chinese plagiarism and piracy on AliExpress puts Mexican designers at risk
Internet sales business, whether of food,.
-
Oaxacan indigenous rapper triumphs in the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’
Mare Advertencia Lirika, an activist from.
-
Street closed due to CFE pole about to collapse in Merida
Due to the danger posed by.
-
Filux 2022 to come to Merida, Valladolid and Tekax
For the first time the International.
-
Beer: the favorite beverage of all Yucatán
The pandemic has been the most.
-
Henry Martín becomes the first Yucatecan ever to play in a FIFA World Cup
Aguilas del América striker Henry Martín.
-
10 injured in Merida’s Minibus accident
10 passengers were injured after a.
-
90 illegal Cuban immigrants land over 3-day span in the Florida Keys
Sunbathers on a popular Florida Keys.
-
Encouraging reading habits and healthy coexistence in Playa del Carmen
The government headed by Lili Campos.
-
Yucatecan companies seek to encourage exports to Cuba
Fifty Yucatecan companies will seek to.
1 Comment on this post
First, you need to figure out how much money you need and for how long. If it is just a few thousand rubles before your salary, then a microloan https://good-friend.org/payday-loans/1000-dollar-loan-get-online-no-credit-check is the ideal solution. If you need a large amount for a long term, then it is better to go to a bank and take out a consumer loan. The only disadvantage of microcredit is the need to pay interest. The fact is that in a bank the loan is charged at an annual rate, and therefore the amount of repayment is not much more than the amount of the main loan, but here the interest is accrued daily, so it is better to return the money as soon as possible.
Leave a Comment