35-year-old woman dies in Yucatan doctor’s office, she was waiting to be treated

The center of Seyé was once again the scene of a tragedy, after a 35-year-old woman died while waiting to be treated at a medical office in the municipality.
The events occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th, when María Isabel Cherrez Chan died inside the 24/7 Medical Clinic, located on 31st Street between 30th and 32nd in Seyé, in front of the municipal market.
According to information provided by municipal authorities, the woman went to the clinic as an emergency patient after having mistakenly ingested an antidepressant medication, and requested a stomach pumping.
However, within minutes her condition began to worsen and before being evaluated by Dr. Mirian Alicia Baqueiro Alvarado, Cherrez Chan fell to the floor of the waiting room, where she finally died of an apparent heart attack.
Being right in front of the main square of the municipality, the doctor’s office was quickly filled with curious onlookers, who also alerted the municipal authorities.
Units of the Seyé Municipal Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the woman had unfortunately died, so they notified the State Police and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
Minutes later the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of the FGE and the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) arrived, who were in charge of carrying out the legal procedures prior to the removal of the body.
TYT Newsroom
