Craft Fair ‘U puksi’ik’al Yucatán’ at the Santa Ana Park on July 15th, 16th, and 17th

The Craft Fair ‘U puksi’ik’al Yucatán’ will be held in Santa Ana park on July 15th, 16th, and 17th.

This summer vacation, Yucatecan artisans will be offering their products at different events, and one of them is the “U puksi’ik’al Yucatán” (The Heart of Yucatán) Artisan Fair, which will take place this coming weekend in Merida.

Unique and very original handicrafts will be available at Santa Ana Square in the Center of Mérida, just two blocks away from the iconic Remate del Paseo de Montejo.

50 artisans from different municipalities such as Maní, Teabo, Peto, Ticul, Muna, Valladolid, Izamal and Mérida will participate in the event.

You can find works of art in batik, filigree, natural fibers (lec, coconut, henequen, palm), textiles, clay, typical clothing, traditional sweets & candy, honey, and condiments, among many others.

The event has the support of the Mérida City Council, which provided the space and facilities to hold the Fair.

This event represents an opportunity for artisans to recover their economy after the pandemic.

