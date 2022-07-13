  • Headlines,
    • Four American tourists die in a fatal accident on the Kinchil-Celestún road

    Photo: YAI

    A deadly collision was recorded at kilometer 49 of the Kinchil-Celestún road where 4 people lost their lives at the scene of the accident and 5 were injured when a Mitsubishi van with tourists and a Hyundai H-100 compact car collided head-on.

    The fifth individual died in a hospital in Merida, he was the driver of the Mitsubishi van.

    The 4 deceased women are originally from Los Angeles, California (USA), while the other deceased is the guider of the compact Hyundai-100 who is unknown.

