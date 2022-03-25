Four bodies found by public workers in Playa del Carmen

Four dismembered bodies had the Playa del Carmen police blocking off a section of CTM Avenue. On Thursday, March 24th, authorities were notified of the finding that was made by city workers.

A Solidaridad clearing crew from the Public Services department found the bodies around 9:00 a.m. while they were cutting overgrown city green areas. The group of workers was in an area of Villas del Sol when they made the discovery.

The FGE says the remains of four males were found in the underbrush

Elements from the FGE, along with personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), arrived. The bodies were eventually removed.

On social media Thursday afternoon, the FGE posted “that the investigation related to the discovery of four lifeless males was started on the peripheral avenue between CTM Avenue and a green area in Villas del Sol, in the Municipality of Solidaridad.”

The federal agency added that “at first glance, they do not show firearm injuries, but it will be the experts – after the autopsy – who will determine the cause or causes of their death.”

