More than 11 thousand queen bees have been delivered to promote beekeeping in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021) .- Through the Queen Bees Production Centers, the State Government continues with the distribution of these specimens, and to date, more than 11 thousand insects have been delivered as part of the support for Yucatecan beekeepers to increase their number of colonies and thus enhance honey production in the state.

The director of Cattle of the Secretariat of Rural Development (Seder), Manuel Jesús Argáez Cepeda, delivered packages to producers belonging to the municipalities of Kinchil, Sinanché, Kantunil, Hoctún, Halayó, Tetiz and in the community of Tekik de Regil belonging to Timucuy municipality.

Since this program started, the Seder has distributed a significant number of bees to beekeepers, support that is helping to strengthen the hives, increase the quality and production of honey, which leads to more efficient beekeeping in the state said the state official.

Upon receiving his supply of queen bees, Carlos Guadalupe May Yah talked about the benefits of getting insects of very good quality and at a lower price.

The beekeeper from the Cuch Holoch community, belonging to the municipality of Halacho, thanked the support, especially after last year, that this activity was seriously affected by the intense rains caused by natural phenomena.

For his part, Ángel Roberto May Méndez, dedicated to beekeeping for 10 years, stressed that the important thing about this support is that, in addition to the financial aid it represents, they are certified bees that will help the hives to be healthy, be more productive and resistant to climatic shocks.

Meanwhile, José Ermilo Pat Canul, from the Kinchil municipality, said that the ease of obtaining queen bees is a great benefit, since it helps them to improve the genetics of their insects and thus achieve better honey production, all at a price much more accessible to other purchase options.

