Yucatan State Congress will vote on equal marriage this Wednesday 25th

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021) .- The Plenary of the State Congress will put to a vote this Wednesday the 25th, the issue of equal marriage, in an extraordinary session scheduled for 11 am.
This Tuesday the third extraordinary period of sessions of the third year of constitutional exercise was convened, in which various issues will be addressed, including the opinion that reforms article 94 of the State Constitution on equal marriage.
There is also the proposed agreement for the Plenary Hall to be called the Hall of Constituent Sessions of 1918.
In addition, the following opinions were listed:
- To modify the Law of the State Prosecutor’s Office, the Criminal Code and the Law of Acquisitions, Leases and Provision of Services related to movable property, regarding the Creation of the Law on Food Debtors.
- By which Jorge Parra Arceo is not ratified, as counselor of the Judiciary of the Judicial Power and issues the call for candidates to submit proposals to elect a counselor of the Judiciary.
- Whereby the Congress approves the inscription on the wall of honor of the legend: Bicentennial of the Armed Navy 1821-2021.
- Appointment of the provisional Council of Uayma (this is a proposal that will be made during the session).
- To call extraordinary elections in the municipality of Uayma.
- By which the Organic Law of the Judicial Power of the State is modified.
- By which a chapter called Conversion Therapies is added to title XI containing article 243-Ter1 of the State Penal Code.
- By which modifies the Penal Code regarding the imprescriptibility of the crime of femicide.
- By which the Family Code is reformed in the matter of preferential assignment of parental authority of minors in case of homicide or femicide, among those who share it.
Source: Yucatan ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
US Supreme Court reinstates “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy
The Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely.
-
Mexico’s peso leads Latinamerica FX losses as GDP misses estimates
Source: Reuters (Reuters) – Mexico’s peso.
-
Tropical wave sweeping through the Caribbean Sea could become a named system
AccuWeather meteorologists project that a tropical wave sweeping.
-
More than 11 thousand queen bees have been delivered to promote beekeeping in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021) .-.
-
Before the abandonment of the authorities, the mayor-elect of Kanasin cleans the streets
KANASÍN, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021) .-.
-
Chiapas bets on nature and cultural value to attract more tourism
Merida Yucatan; August 24, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
A cruise ship passenger died after testing positive for COVID-19 on the Carnival Vista
The ship, which left Texas at.
-
Tourism entrepreneurs discuss how to rescue the tourism industry in Yucatan
Merida Yucatan; August 24, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Activist says that Yucatán has many debts with the LGBTTTI community
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021).- In.
-
Residents accuse Profepa of covering up ecocide of the ‘Estero de Chac’ in Chetumal
Two years ago they began with.
Leave a Comment