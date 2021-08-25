Yucatan State Congress will vote on equal marriage this Wednesday 25th

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021) .- The Plenary of the State Congress will put to a vote this Wednesday the 25th, the issue of equal marriage, in an extraordinary session scheduled for 11 am.

This Tuesday the third extraordinary period of sessions of the third year of constitutional exercise was convened, in which various issues will be addressed, including the opinion that reforms article 94 of the State Constitution on equal marriage.

There is also the proposed agreement for the Plenary Hall to be called the Hall of Constituent Sessions of 1918.

In addition, the following opinions were listed:

To modify the Law of the State Prosecutor’s Office, the Criminal Code and the Law of Acquisitions, Leases and Provision of Services related to movable property, regarding the Creation of the Law on Food Debtors.

By which Jorge Parra Arceo is not ratified, as counselor of the Judiciary of the Judicial Power and issues the call for candidates to submit proposals to elect a counselor of the Judiciary.

Whereby the Congress approves the inscription on the wall of honor of the legend: Bicentennial of the Armed Navy 1821-2021.

Appointment of the provisional Council of Uayma (this is a proposal that will be made during the session).

To call extraordinary elections in the municipality of Uayma.

By which the Organic Law of the Judicial Power of the State is modified.

By which a chapter called Conversion Therapies is added to title XI containing article 243-Ter1 of the State Penal Code.

By which modifies the Penal Code regarding the imprescriptibility of the crime of femicide.

By which the Family Code is reformed in the matter of preferential assignment of parental authority of minors in case of homicide or femicide, among those who share it.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







