AMLO replaces Irma E. Sandoval with Roberto Salcedo as secretary of the Public Function

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that he made the decision to replace Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros with Roberto Salcedo Aquino as secretary of the Public Function.

The President indicated that the policy of zero corruption and zero impunity will continue.

Tomé la decisión de sustituir a Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros por Roberto Salcedo Aquino en el cargo de secretario de la Función Pública. Se continuará con la política de cero corrupción y cero impunidad. Nunca le fallaremos al pueblo.https://t.co/C4INib7gje pic.twitter.com/qiEP8YFqns — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 21, 2021

“I decided to replace Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros with Roberto Salcedo Aquino in the position of Secretary of Public Function. The policy of zero corruption and zero impunity will continue. We will never fail the people.” AMLO posted on his Twitter account.

Source: El Universal

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







