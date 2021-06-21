  • Headlines,
    • AMLO replaces Irma E. Sandoval with Roberto Salcedo as secretary of the Public Function

    By on June 21, 2021

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that he made the decision to replace Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros with Roberto Salcedo Aquino as secretary of the Public Function.

    The President indicated that the policy of zero corruption and zero impunity will continue.

    I decided to replace Irma Eréndira Sandoval Ballesteros with Roberto Salcedo Aquino in the position of Secretary of Public Function. The policy of zero corruption and zero impunity will continue. We will never fail the people.” AMLO posted on his Twitter account.

    Source: El Universal

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



