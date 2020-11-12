Viva Aerobús reactivates its operational capacity to 100% in November

Mexico City.- VivaAerobus reported through a statement that it will operate at 100% of its capacity in November, thus recovering its total capacity of registered seats in the same month of 2019.

This makes VivaAerobus the first Mexican airline to return to previous levels after the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why it operates from November with 96 domestic and 13 international routes.

Next Monday, November 16th, VivaAerobús will begin operating between Cancun and Aguascalientes, and will also resume its flights between Monterrey and Los Mochis; the flights between Cancun and San Luis Potosí; from Mexico City, it will begin operating to Acapulco, Campeche and Chetumal on November 12, and the following day to Ciudad del Carmen and Dallas-Ft. Worth.

“ We are proud to be one of the first airlines in America that reactivates operational capacity to one hundred percent, that is, we already offer the same number of seats as in November of last year and this is only possible because of the preference of the passengers who find in Viva a value proposition that combines low prices, more destinations and health care ”, said Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobús.

New routes to San Antonio and Dallas-Ft. Will be added to the routes already mentioned, from its base in Monterrey. Worth; and from Mexico City to Ciudad del Carmen, Ciudad Obregón, Durango, Los Mochis, Tampico, Veracruz, La Paz, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Houston and San Antonio.

It should be noted that the company puts 100% of its seats on sale for November, accompanied by the comprehensive program of hygiene and prevention measures “Viva Contigo” . It will be very interesting to see the results of this strategy next month.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments