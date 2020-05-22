Yucatecan hitmen execute three people in Tulum

TULUM. QUINTANA ROO (May 22, 2020).- The Quintana Roo State Police made the arrest of three alleged hitmen, two of them from Yucatan and the other from the state of Guerrero.
It is presumed that they participated in the events of Saturday May 16th in Tulum, near Mercurio and Palenque streets, where a man and a woman were shot to death.
Another was registered in colonia Tumbenkah, where a man lost his life after being shot in front of his daughter and a third incident that took place in colonia Xcaret, and resulted in a person injured in the leg.
The alleged criminals respond to the names of Armando N, alias “Compich”; Rodolfo N, alias “Rodo”, both from Chemax Yucatan, and Felipe Javier N, alias “Yuni”, from Acapulco, Guerrero, 23, 31, and 32 years old, respectively.
They were arrested after a police chase when they were traveling in a red VW Gol car, with tinted windows and license plates: L23-AVS, from Mexico City. At the time of the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of a firearm.
All three were placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), accused of attempted murder.
The Yucatecans reportedly went to work in the Riviera Maya, where they later joined an organized crime group.
