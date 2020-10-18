Gang of Colombians and Mexicans arrested while robbing a house in the north of Mérida

MÉRIDA.- A gang of thieves, made up of a Colombian couple and a Mexican couple , was arrested by agents of the Ministry of Public Security, after they committed a large robbery in a residence in the Montebello subdivision , in the north of Mérida.

The Colombians arrested are Alan Jarrison BR and Viviana Kattuka CA, while the Mexicans are Román Miguel GR and Kathy Marisol LF, who were placed before the second control judge of Mérida, Luis Armando Mendoza Casanova, accused of the crime of qualified robbery.

At the hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the defendants reserved the right to give their testimony on the facts alleged against them and requested an extension of the term so that their legal situation could be resolved. Therefore, Judge Mendoza Casanova set for October 21st, the holding of the bonding hearing. At the request of the prosecutors, the judge granted the precautionary measure of preventive detention for the entire duration of the process.

According to the accusation, the events took place between 2 and 5 in the afternoon on Wednesday, October 14th, when the now defendants took advantage of the fact that there was no one in a house on Calle 22 (between 9 and 21), of the Montebello subdivision to force a door, trespass and commit a robbery.

The defendants seized three thousand US dollars in cash, a large batch of jewelry, and valid US passports and visas, in addition to also stealing a laptop computer and other items.

The thieves left the building and boarded a car to flee, but they did not count on the fact that neighbors noticed the robbery and notified the 911 emergency number.

Police vehicles from the Ministry of Public Security arrived at the site to arrest this gang of thieves and make them available to the State Attorney General’s Office for the integration of the corresponding investigation file.

