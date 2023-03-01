Yucatan among the states with more kidney and cornea transplants

MÉRIDA, February 28th, 2023.- Yucatán is ranked among the top 10 nationwide in organ and tissue transplants, according to Dr. Jorge Martínez Ulloa Torres, director of the State Transplant Center (CEETRY).

The specialist commented that, in 2022, Yucatan ranked fifth nationally in corneal transplants, 77 were performed, in kidney transplants it ranked number seven, with 61 procedures, and eighth in organ and tissue donation from deceased individuals.

In 2022, there was a good reactivation and this is reflected in a greater culture of donation in a state that has been very concerned about transplant programs, to promote the culture of donation and also gives a lot of support to carry out transplants, with studies, medical supplies, material, equipment; I think that the sum of all this is the result.

In this sense, he commented that Yucatan stands out for its liver transplant program, which is unique in the southeast; nine liver transplants have been performed in total; in addition to this, the state has the only cornea bank in the southeast and supplies the entire region.

Likewise, he pointed out that a good number of muscle-skeletal tissue implants are performed, meaning that cadaver bones are grafted.

In addition, the doctor also acknowledged the great work of the medical specialists and all the people involved in a transplant, as well as the families who agree to donate the organs and tissues of their loved ones who have died of brain death or cardiac arrest.

TYT Newsroom