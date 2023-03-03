Why do players prioritize playing on their phones?

Casinos are evolving all the time. 30 years ago, probably no one thought that you could place bets from home instead of playing in hotels or in Las Vegas. It was in the 90s that a new era in the history of gambling began. The first online casinos were created at that time. Not many years have passed, and hundreds of casino sites have already appeared on the web. Today, we can place bets on slot machines, roulette, poker, and blackjack without even leaving the house. However, we can do it while having the casino with us. It is possible thanks to smartphones! In our article, we will check why players prioritize playing on their phones.

Technological revolution

January 9, 2007, is one of the most important dates of the 21st century. On that day, Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple, on the stage of the Macworld Expo in San Francisco, California, introduced the iPhone to the world for the first time. He then said the famous words: today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone. The first iPhone had a futuristic look, a multi-touch display without a physical keyboard, and iPhoneOS – a mobile operating system specially created for this device.

Although we had interesting and innovative phone models before, the iPhone started a real revolution. One device has become a telephone and multimedia center. Although the first model was not a powerful device, it showed the way for other manufacturers to follow. Only 10 years later, most young and mature people use smartphones, and today we can easily see even old people with such devices. Smartphones have changed a lot in our lives. They are used not only for conversations but also for general communication via social media, e-mails, listening to music, watching movies, taking photos and videos, browsing the Internet, as well as entertainment. Today we have thousands of mobile games, many of which are big hits with tens or even hundreds of millions of players. We didn’t have to wait long for mobile casinos to appear. List of the popular ones you can find here https://gry-hazardowe-za-darmo.com/aplikacja-online-kasyno/ .

Mobile casinos – what you should know

Premiere on the market of Android and iOS smartphones and tablets is also another step in the evolution of online casinos. Gambling companies have gained another way to offer their services. In the beginning, only a few casinos had mobile apps, which were quite simple and devoid of many functions. The introduction of a responsive html website turned out to be a great revolution. Such a website adapts to the size of the browser window. Thanks to responsiveness, the same website will look good and legible both on the small screen of a smartphone and tablet, as well as on the large screen of a computer and laptop. This means that the casino site is practically the same on a computer and a smartphone. In addition, versions for smartphones have enlarged icons, buttons and are adapted to touch panels. This also makes the mobile casino functional and easy to use. In a typical mobile casino, you will find hundreds or thousands of games. These include various slot machines, jackpots, card games, roulette, craps, bingo, keno, video poker, scratch cards, arcade games as well as many live games.

Usually, you do not need to download an additional application, just open the page in a mobile web browser. The mobile casino, therefore, has most of the games, the same and often additional promotions, payment methods, security, and customer support.

Online Casino Mobile Casino Availability Not everyone has PC or laptop Almost every player has a smartphone or tablet How to play? PC, laptop, internet connection Smartphone, tablet, internet connection Where to play? Only at home, work, places with the Internet Almost everywhere Offer Full offer of games and promotions The same as online casinos, but some games are unavailable. Casinos offer additional promotions for mobile players

Why is it worth playing mobile?

Many players choose mobile casinos because of the comfort, easy access, and availability of many games. Therefore, we will show you the most important advantages that distinguish mobile casinos:

Casino access: Before smartphones, each player had to have a PC or laptop, and a constant internet connection. We always have smartphones with us, so we can take the mobile casino with us everywhere.

Where to play: As we said, mobile casinos have no location restrictions. As long as we have an internet connection, we can play in bed, on the couch, in the toilet, on the way to work, or on the beach during the holidays.

Comfort: We have the casino at hand, so we can launch it quickly, get notifications, and information about bonuses. It’s easier and faster to play on your phone rather than on your computer.

Additional promotions: More and more casinos are introducing additional promotions for mobile players. This is an opportunity to get more bonuses.

One account: If you have created an online casino account, you do not need to make a separate mobile account. You just enter your login details from your PC version.

Everything in one place: Thanks to your smartphone, you can not only enjoy casino games but also make deposits faster and more efficiently, where you can do everything with one device. On the computer, however, you often have to reach for the phone to accept the transfer.

Quick shortcut: Many casinos offer the option of adding a shortcut to the gambling site on the mobile screen, as well as downloading the mobile casino application.

Same offer: In most casinos 90-95 or even 100% of the games run on a smartphone. So you have a chance to play all your favorite games and new titles.

Summary

Some studies and surveys have shown that today even more than 50-60% of all gamblers regularly or constantly use mobile casinos. This is proof that the gambling industry is changing a lot. Smartphones are constantly being improved, which means that mobile casinos also gain new technologies. Maybe in a few years, we will see a lot of news for players.