War over water in Yucatán: experts see challenges to guarantee supply

In Mérida not so long ago there were still wells and in relatively central neighborhoods, such as García Ginerés, there were weathervanes that were used to extract water from wells for irrigation and cleaning, stated Dr. Esteban Krotz, in the framework of his conference “The human right to water: anthropological notes”, within the Permanent Seminar, Social Violence and Human Rights of the Cephcis of the UNAM.

The UADY professor indicated that there are daily problems that help to understand the global water problem.

“The news of water scarcity, drought and lack of the liquid sometimes contrasts with the excess, the abundance, due to rain, the rivers out of their beds, events that are increasingly catastrophic and frequent”.

“The search for water on other planets is a very optimistic vision, but some people think that if humans find water on other planets, climate change is not a problem anymore (which is absurd), “but we may consider this possibility as a possible plan B“, he said.

The professor said that in the 19th century the great wars were fought over coal and iron, in the 20th century over oil, and in the 21st century “it seems like the wars will be over fresh water“.

Dr. Esteban Krotz gave a presentation on the situation of water in the country and the world, from scarcity to excess due to rains and floods, contamination and the relationship of human rights with water, as part of the conference he gave yesterday at the Cephcis of the UNAM.

He referred to fresh water and some of the problems currently faced, such as the shortage of the vital liquid that causes the closing of streets and avenues in places like Mexico City, or in Cuernavaca where the accesses to the city are closed as a protest for the lack of the substance.

He also recalled the national water crisis declared in Nuevo León, where there is an extreme shortage and rationing of the liquid.

Likewise, the controversy between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, due to the possible installation of a factory of the Tesla automobile company in that state, which needs a lot of water to operate.

This circumstance caused a big problem in Germany.

At the beginning, President López Obrador said that the factory would not be built because there is no water, but the governor of Monterrey said that such an important investment for the country should not be lost, and the plant demads treated water, not drinking fresh water.

“Huachicoleo” of fresh water

Dr. Krotz also spoke of the “huachicoleo” of fresh water in several places in the State of Mexico last year, in order to sell it to those who do not have it.

Regarding Yucatan, he referred to the issue of the cenotes, which are promoted as an aesthetic beauty and tourist attraction, but which are the subject of conflict as natural patrimony with the large animal farms.

He also referred to the dispute between Sudan and South Sudan over the large deposits of fresh water in the region that have been found, and the need for water by mining companies everywhere.

The latter includes Latin America, where most of the companies are now foreign.

TYT Newsroom