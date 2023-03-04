US Ambassador Ken Salazar says the USMCA achieved Tesla’s investment in Mexico

The construction of a Tesla gigafactory in Monterrey, Nuevo León, has caused a great stir internationally.

For this reason, the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, reiterated that this investment by Elon Musk is due to the benefits offered by the Mexico-U.S.-Canada Agreement (T-MEC).

“Tesla’s investment, announced in Nuevo León, demonstrates that North America has everything it needs to consolidate itself as the world’s leading economic power,” he said, claiming that “the T-MEC delivers the future to us today.”

On the other hand, he clarified that the future is in energy and electromobility, sharing a photograph of the plant’s design, which will mean an investment of 5 billion dollars.

TYT Newsroom