Tourists are visiting the Cathedral of Campeche in arge numbers

The Cathedral of Campeche is a mandatory point for visiting citizens and locals to take selfies and photos. Located in the heart of the Colonia Centro of San Francisco de Campeche, the religious temple bears the name of “Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Inmaculada Concepción” and stands out as a tourist attraction in front of the Main Park.

It is also a space adopted by the people of Campeche and tourists as a meeting point for strolling through the downtown area, resting when shopping in the commercial area of 53rd Street, or before going to the tourist corridor of restaurants on 59th Street.

The current building dates from the beginning of the 17th century, when it was decided to build the new temple, which was completed in 1705, but it was not until 1895 when the ecclesiastical authorities granted it the rank of Cathedral.

It should also be noted that the construction of the Cathedral was to commemorate the foundation of the town of San Francisco de Campeche, which was carried out in ancient times by Francisco de Montejo.

