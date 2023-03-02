Semana Santa and Easter Week: from March 31st to April 14th

The countdown to the start of the Easter holiday period begins at the beginning of March. Students at the elementary and secondary levels across the country will have several days off during the first three months of the year.

There will be an extra day during the Easter vacation this year.

According to the 2022-2023 school year calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the Easter vacation period this year goes from March 31 to April 14.

Initially, the vacation was scheduled to begin on Monday, April 3, but the School Technical Council (CTE) meeting, as well as the Intensive Continuing Education Workshop for Teachers on New Study Plans and Programs, which will be held on March 31, led to the vacation period being extended.

How is Easter Week established?

Unlike Christmas, which has a set day, Easter Week varies on the calendar each year.

The calculation of Easter Week is based on the lunar cycle, more precisely on the Full Moon after the spring equinox, which obviously does not coincide annually.

However, the dates of the also called Semana Mayor vary, it will always be between March 22 and April 25.

When will Holy Thursday and Good Friday 2023 be?

Maundy Thursday: April 6

Good Friday: April 7

Holy Saturday: April 8

Easter Sunday: April 9

For elementary and middle school students, Holy Week will represent a vacation period, which will begin from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14, resuming activities on Monday, April 17.

What are the remaining holidays of 2023 according to the SEP?

The SEP calendar indicates the suspension of teaching activities on the following dates:

March 20, 2023, for the birth of Benito Juarez.

May 1, 2023, for Labor Day.

May 5, 2023, in commemoration of the Battle of Puebla.

May 15, 2023, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

School Technical Council (CTE) meetings will be held every Friday at the end of the month, on the following dates:

March 31, 2023.

April 28, 2023.

May 26, 2023.

June 30, 2023.

