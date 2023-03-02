Renan Barrera seeks business plan with Google

Mayor Renan Barrera Concha is exploring digital markets and electronic platforms to boost local micro and medium-sized companies through their inclusion in the competitive models of international circuits and trends in the global economy based on technology, according to a bulletin.

Within the framework of the visit to the United States to consolidate the California corridor, Barrera Concha held work meetings in the city of San Jose to learn about new opportunities to promote entrepreneurs and include the Yucatecan economy in the major international circuits.

“Following an invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we made a work plan to hold meetings with companies and leaders in economic development based on online marketing platforms and training for micro-businesses,” he said.

The municipal president accepted the invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in the initiative called “Convoy for the Internationalization of Mexican Municipalities“, California Corridor, to expand strategies and commercial links through the presentation of the areas of opportunity that exist in Mexican cities.

Exploration

On this working day, activities were resumed with companies and leaders in cutting-edge technology, digital companies, and dialogue tables to explore possible investments that could be made in Yucatan soil.

The Mexican delegation visited PayPal to learn about the latest advances in the operation of the online payment system related to money transfers between users, being one of the electronic alternatives to cover the payment of different products or the collection of services that give greater certainty to users.

Another point was the visit to the Google Bay View Campus, a company that has joined efforts with the Federal Government and municipalities to develop projects in strategic sectors.

Barrera Concha said that he will establish a strategic alliance with Google to provide training courses and career certificates from this company to the entrepreneurs who are part of the “I am part of the 100” program, which will reinforce the positive economic contribution.

He emphasized that the certification will endorse the skills and competencies of young people, allowing them greater economic mobility and access to high-paying jobs in fields of high demand and growth.

As part of the day’s activities, the delegation met with Alejandra Bologna Zubikarai, Consul General of Mexico in San José, to establish agreements and strategies that will benefit the tourism sector.

Finally, in this meeting different topics for tourism promotion were discussed, such as the use of new digital applications, which would allow attracting more visitors to the Municipality and other areas of interest in Yucatan.

TYT Newsroom