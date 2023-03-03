Rainless weekend and intense heat for the Yucatan

A southerly wind with strong to very strong gusts will prevail in the Yucatan Peninsula.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (March 3, 2023).-An anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain a warm to hot weather in the west, center and Yucatan Peninsula during the afternoon, forecasting maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C in areas of Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz (south), Campeche and Yucatan, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN, Servicio Meteorológico Nacional).

Specifically in the Yucatan Peninsula, partly cloudy skies are forecast during the day and no rain in the region. Mild in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Wind from the south with winds blowing from 60 to 80 km/h in Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo, in addition to waves from 1 to 3 meters high in the coasts of Quintana Roo.

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma of Meteorología Yucatán indicates that a pressure gradient, formed by the circulation of a high and a low pressure channel to the north of the Gulf of Mexico, will be giving rise to a strong south wind event, with gusts reaching 60 km/h, mainly in coastal areas. The warm wave intensifies, so the atmosphere will be quite hot throughout the region, with a slight cooling towards the early hours of Friday morning.

Forecasts indicate scattered rains (less than 5 mm) in the southern area of Quintana Roo, in the rest of the peninsula and Tabasco we continue without rains.

Maximum temperatures will reach 32 °C to 38 °C in Yucatan, 32 °C to 39 °C in Campeche, 30 °C to 34 °C in Quintana Roo and 32 °C to 36 °C in Tabasco. On the other hand, minimum temperatures at dawn on Friday in areas of central and southern Yucatan, northern Campeche and western Quintana Roo will be 18 °C to 20 °C, and in southern Tabasco the minimum temperature could drop to 17 °C.

TYT Newsroom