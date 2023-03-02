Progreso Police chief accused of sexual harassment remains in charge of the Force

The mayor of Progreso Julián Zacarías Curí said that there is no need to suspend an alleged sexual harasser from the municipal police force since the evidence on video could be “false”.

In an interview, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Transfer and Sanitation Station of the Progreso Landfill, the mayor stated that he will not fire the Police Chief, at least until the situation is clarified.

“It seems to be an old issue, they are reviewing it because it seems to be something that happened a long time ago,” mayor Julian Zacarias said.

Despite having been exhibited in a video, when the official admits having touched the buttocks of one of his colleagues, for the mayor it is not a major issue.

“His issue is in internal affairs, what I understand is that the situation took place four years ago, and we do not know if the video was edited, but the issue is in hands of internal affairs and they are the ones who will have the final decision”.

Given this, the head of the SSP, Luis Felipe Saiden Ojeda, affirmed that the matter is being investigated and that, if the suspect is found guilty, he would face a sanction for his actions.

“The Secretariat of Public Security attends to all the complaints that are presented at our office. And internal affairs will determine if a sanction is necessary or not”, he emphasized.

Civil groups, such as the feminist group “Sirenas Insurgentes“, continue to demand that the authorities “clean up” and investigate thoroughly, since there could be more similar cases within the police corporation.

After the scandal, the only one who was not aware of the situation was the president of the Human Rights Commission of Yucatan (Codhey), Miguel Sabido Santana, who, when questioned, stated that he did not know anything about the matter, but that they would open an investigation ex officio in the absence of a formal complaint.

TYT Newsroom