Progreso Municipal government signs agreement with “CIAS Por la Paz” for a more caring society

“We are the first municipality in Yucatan to work on the reconstruction of the social fabric, a key element to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants and strengthen essential ties as individuals,” said Mayor Julian Zacarias Curi after signing on behalf of the City of Progreso a collaboration agreement with the Center for Research and Social Action (CIAS) for Peace.

The agreement was signed in the Juárez Hall of the Municipal Palace; also in attendance were the Municipal Secretary, Patricia Rosado González, and the Municipal Secretary, Roger Gómez Ortegón, as well as the leader of the “Programa del Buen Convivir en Yucatán” project, José Ricardo Marchand Aguilar, and the project manager and security advisor at CIAS por la Paz, Cynthia Rocío García Nieves.

In this context, Zacarías Curi thanked the support of the organization and emphasized: “We are very fortunate to live in a port with beautiful beaches, we are also good and hardworking people; this strategy will help us to strengthen our qualities, not only to improve as a society but to ensure a more prosperous future for our children“.

CIAS for Peace is a national organization founded in 2015, it is specialized in the reconstruction of the social fabric that addresses the structural causes and cultural practices of violence together with communities and public and private institutions that build Good Coexistence for a peaceful Yucatan.

Its mission is to support communities and institutions, through the accompaniment of local, regional and national processes from the pedagogy of living well together.

The first event that will take place as a result of this signature is a neighborhood discussion at the “Vicente Guerrero” elementary school on Saturday, March 4 at 4:00 p.m., so the mayor extends an extensive invitation to all citizens to participate and learn about this program in favor of solidarity.

