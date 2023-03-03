  • Beach Communities,
    • Oceanfront Evenings announced in Progreso

    March 3, 2023

    Every Saturday during the month of March, the “Veladas frente al Mar” will be held, with music and fun, at Los Mariscos de Chichí restaurant, on Progreso’s Malecón, at 9:00 pm.

    Jéssica Rosado, Marketing Manager of Grupo Chichí, informed the confirmed line-up that will be presented for all the restaurant’s clients, at no additional cost to consumption:

    Saturday, March 4
    9:00 pm El Kibi
    10:00 pm Dzereco and Nohoch
    11:00 pm El Grupo Cubano del Indio Lara and La Clave

    Saturday, March 11th
    9:00 pm Tauch
    10:00 pm El Kibi

    Saturday, March 18th
    10:00 pm El Kibi
    11:00 pm Tila Maria Sesto

    Saturday, March 25th
    10:00 pm The Kibi
    11:00 pm Pierre David

    She added that they seek to provide gastronomic and entertainment options for families, so the restaurant offers every day different dishes in its dinner menu such as: pastas, hamburgers, house specialties, meat cuts, but on Saturdays they will also have this cultural variety.

    TYT Newsroom

