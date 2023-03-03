Oceanfront Evenings announced in Progreso

Every Saturday during the month of March, the “Veladas frente al Mar” will be held, with music and fun, at Los Mariscos de Chichí restaurant, on Progreso’s Malecón, at 9:00 pm.

Jéssica Rosado, Marketing Manager of Grupo Chichí, informed the confirmed line-up that will be presented for all the restaurant’s clients, at no additional cost to consumption:

Saturday, March 4

9:00 pm El Kibi

10:00 pm Dzereco and Nohoch

11:00 pm El Grupo Cubano del Indio Lara and La Clave

Saturday, March 11th

9:00 pm Tauch

10:00 pm El Kibi

Saturday, March 18th

10:00 pm El Kibi

11:00 pm Tila Maria Sesto

Saturday, March 25th

10:00 pm The Kibi

11:00 pm Pierre David

She added that they seek to provide gastronomic and entertainment options for families, so the restaurant offers every day different dishes in its dinner menu such as: pastas, hamburgers, house specialties, meat cuts, but on Saturdays they will also have this cultural variety.

TYT Newsroom