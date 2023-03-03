Oceanfront Evenings announced in Progreso

Every Saturday during the month of March, the “Veladas frente al Mar” will be held, with music and fun, at Los Mariscos de Chichí restaurant, on Progreso’s Malecón, at 9:00 pm.
Jéssica Rosado, Marketing Manager of Grupo Chichí, informed the confirmed line-up that will be presented for all the restaurant’s clients, at no additional cost to consumption:
Saturday, March 4
9:00 pm El Kibi
10:00 pm Dzereco and Nohoch
11:00 pm El Grupo Cubano del Indio Lara and La Clave
Saturday, March 11th
9:00 pm Tauch
10:00 pm El Kibi
Saturday, March 18th
10:00 pm El Kibi
11:00 pm Tila Maria Sesto
Saturday, March 25th
10:00 pm The Kibi
11:00 pm Pierre David
She added that they seek to provide gastronomic and entertainment options for families, so the restaurant offers every day different dishes in its dinner menu such as: pastas, hamburgers, house specialties, meat cuts, but on Saturdays they will also have this cultural variety.
TYT Newsroom
