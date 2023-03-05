Nearly 1,264 INE employees would be terminated if AMLO’s Plan B is approved

They are 64 spokespersons of the local boards; and 1,200 spokespersons of the auxiliary boards that will leave their positions, said Secretary Adán Augusto López.

The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, affirmed this Friday that the electoral reform promoted by the federal government and approved by the Senate, does not harm democracy, seeks to make INE transparent, and accepted that 1,264 employees of this institute would be dismissed.

López pointed out that the professional career service employees whose positions would disappear could be sent to other areas, that the reduction of personnel would not affect the development and result of the elections and that sanctions to those who commit irregularities in the elections would not be eliminated.

In the morning press conference at the National Palace, the Secretary recommended to those who will be dismissed to hire “a good labor lawyer”.

Lopez acknowledged that one of the relevant features of the reform, whose constitutionality will be analyzed by the Supreme Court of Justice, is that a new law was created which removes the powers of the district boards to sanction irregularities committed by parties and candidates and everything will be resolved in a central instance.

“For the first time with the general law of means of impugnation it is regulated that there is only one body in charge of resolving all the impugnations that are presented during the electoral process. On the contrary, the faculties that the local boards or the local offices had disappear and they are all concentrated in a single sanctioning procedure, which will be regulated by the respective directorate in the INE”, said López.

The head of Segob also stated that two trusts will be extinguished, the amounts of which would be used in the liquidation of workers who are dismissed from INE.

He insisted that with the reform it will no longer be necessary to wait to start counting the votes until the Wednesday after the election, but that this recount will start the night of the election itself and this will give certainty in the result of the election.

The use of prepaid cards for voters to receive money in exchange for their vote will also be prohibited, nor will the financing of candidates with private resources be allowed.

The official and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that the decision on the future of this electoral reform is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice, which may reject it in its entirety, repeal the entire reform in its entirety, or repeal only some articles.

TYT Newsroom