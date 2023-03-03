Mexico will send 84 athletes to the 2023 Youth Para-Panamerican Games

With a total of 84 athletes in seven disciplines, Mexico will be represented at the fifth edition of the Bogota 2023 Parapan American Youth Games, to be held from June 2 to 12.

The Youth Parapan American Games will be held from June 2 to 12, 2023 in Bogotá, Colombia, with competitions in 12 disciplines and the objective of strengthening the development of youth Paralympic sport in America, as confirmed by the organizing committee of the event, which announced the official page and networks of the continental event.

Bogotá 2023 will bring together more than a thousand youth athletes, from 26 countries, in 11 days of competition.

The youth event will thus celebrate its fifth edition, after its debut in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, in 2005, in which Mexico achieved second place in the general medal table. The following editions were: Bogotá 2009, Buenos Aires 2013 and Sao Paulo 2017. The fifth broadcast, originally scheduled for 2021, was delayed, first to 2022 and then to 2023, due to the covid-19 pandemic.