Merida number one in the preference for Easter vacations

The destination of Merida is in the first place in searches and vacation preferences for the Easter Week period, according to the search engine Despegar. The increase in visits to hotel promotions in the Yucatan capital is above other tourist destinations in the country such as Tijuana, Guadalajara and Cancun, according to the company.

According to the sampling of the tourism website, Merida is a highly preferred destination, with an important advance in hotel reservations for the next vacation period, which begins in four weeks.

The monitoring report of the online sales service highlights that Yucatan is one of the most attractive vacation spots since last December, with high search and selection records for lodging, travel packages, restaurant reservations and car rentals. The report does not detail from which cities the search is registered; however, the air connections warn of cities such as Guadalajara, Bajío, the capital of the country and Querétaro, where the most information is requested.

Juan José Martín Pacheco, president of the Mexican Association of Hotels of Yucatán confirmed that hotel reservations for the Semana Mayor are over 45 percent and very close to 50 percent. Many people decide at the last minute where to vacation, so we expect an occupancy rate of over 65 percent for the first week and Easter,” he said.

Martín Pacheco also pointed out that the hotel sector will seek to intensify the presence of foreign tourism in Yucatán at the next tourism tianguis to be held in the capital in March. He pointed out that national tourism has a high preference for Merida and the state’s attractions; however, the presence of international tourists has been significantly reduced and we only see Europeans coming from Quintana Roo.

The platform reported that Merida reports 133 percent of preferences, followed by Tijuana, Cancun, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, making up the list of the most sought-after national destinations for travel from April 2 to 8.

Likewise, the international destinations from Mexico with the highest demand are: Houston, Texas; Madrid, Spain; San Antonio, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada and Toronto, Canada make up the list of tourist spots with the highest follow-up and search for information.

On this subject, the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Merida (Canacome) stated that an upturn in sales is expected for the commercial sector during the Easter holiday season.

Levy Abraham Macari, leader of Canacome, said that very good conditions are expected for the upcoming vacation period, which will have 17 days of rest, for which reason the commerce sector has good expectations.

TYT Newsroom