Mérida is ready for the 2023 Banking Convention

20 years after the first time Merida, capital of Yucatan hosted this meeting, it will once again surprise the main participants and representatives of Mexico’s financial sector.

This meeting is the most important economic-financial forum in the country, which will bring together more than 1300 attendees to analyze and discuss the main issues affecting the industry.

Yucatan closed 2022 with 234 events and more than 62 thousand participants, having confirmed, to date, more than 100 Congresses and Meetings events for 2023.

(Merida, Yucatan, March 2nd, 2023).- Only 15 days away from the start of one of the most important events of the financial industry in Mexico, Yucatan is ready to receive the 1300 attendees, with a tourist, cultural and gastronomic offer, which will make the 86th edition of the Banking Convention an unforgettable event.

It is worth recalling that in 2003, Merida was for the first time the venue for this meeting and 20 years later, it will once again be the capital of Yucatan, which will receive authorities and protagonists of the national financial industry, being this city, the ideal forum that will add, with its development in air connectivity and important hotel infrastructure, tourist experiences and internationally recognized gastronomy, which will give a different touch and a switch, to the realization of this edition.

Thanks to the work done since the beginning of the current administration, led by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, to strengthen the state’s tourism industry, through the Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur), strong actions have been carried out to position Yucatan as one of the best destinations for large-scale events, being the expansion of the Events and Convention Center “Siglo XXI” from 10,000 square meters to more than 23,000 square meters; The increase in air connectivity and the hotel offer, which has positioned the State within the top 5 nationally in the Meetings Tourism segment.

For this reason, the International Convention Center (CIC) in Merida will host the most important economic-financial forum in the country on March 16 and 17, in which banking institutions operating in Mexico, representatives of the sector and regulatory authorities will meet to analyze and discuss the main issues affecting the industry; on this occasion, the theme will be “Challenges and opportunities: inclusion, sustainability and nearshoring”.

This meeting will bring together representatives of the 49 banks associated with the ABM, as well as economic personalities and Federal Government officials, such as the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Rogelio Ramírez de la O; the President of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), Jesús de la Fuente Rodríguez; the Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit, Gabriel Yorio González, as well as international personalities such as Brett King, Raghuran Rajan and Indra Nooyi.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the Governor of the State of Mexico, Mauricio Vila Dosal.

Events of great magnitude, have positioned Yucatan as an outstanding destination in Meetings Tourism, which, three years after the pandemic, has recovered gradually but favorably, being 2022 a year of strengthening the industry, successfully realizing 234 Congresses and Conventions events, which meant 105.3% more than in 2021 and a total of 62,602 participants. In addition, to date, more than 100 events of this type have been confirmed for 2023.

About the Association of Banks of Mexico

The ABM is the institution responsible for the organization of the Banking Convention, founded on November 12, 1928 with the purpose of representing the general interests of the banking sector. The Association was created with the participation of 32 banks and currently has 49 multiple banking institutions in the country as associates.

TYT Newsroom