Man brutally beaten for running a stop sign in Kanasín

For having run a stop sign, a motorist was savagely beaten by a man and his two sons in the Francisco Villa Oriente neighborhood in Kanasín.

The events occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1st, when officers of the Kanasín Police responded to an emergency call at 55th Street (between 2 and 4), of the aforementioned neighborhood.

The three suspects were identified as Jorge “N”, 67 years old; Jared “N”, 21 years old and Josué “N”, 34 years old, who, in a fit of rage, brutally assaulted Manuel Antonio “N”, 42 years old, hitting him with a fire extinguisher.

The three subjects turned out to be relatives, a father, and two sons, they were arrested and turned over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the corresponding purposes, while the victim was advised to file a formal complaint.

TYT Newsroom