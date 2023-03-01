Lopez Obrador open to Musk’s participation in lithium plan

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, revealed on Wednesday, March 1st, that he is open to inviting South African tycoon Elon Musk to participate in the lithium exploitation plan in the northern state of Sonora.

“I clarified that lithium has already been nationalized, but that does not mean that we cannot make an agreement with Musk.

The lithium belongs to the Mexicans, but if the raw material is purchased, if the battery plants are installed in Sonora, if that creates jobs for the people of Sonora, an agreement can be reached, ” AMLO said.

His statements come after the Mexican government confirmed on Tuesday, February 28th, the investment of five billion dollars from Musk’s electric car company Tesla to install a plant in the northern state of Nuevo León, which will be the first in Latin America. and the largest in the world.

In his daily press conference, López Obrador reiterated that the details of the factory in the city of Monterrey, the second most populous in the country, will be officially announced this Wednesday at the “Investor Day” that Tesla organizes in Austin, Texas, where the company is headquartered.

Lopez Obrador recalled that “the conversation with Mr. Elon Musk was very productive, on two occasions, he was very receptive.”

TYT Newsroom