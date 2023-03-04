López Obrador accuses opponents of exaggerating minister Yasmín Esquivel’s case

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused his opponents of having inflated the case of plagiarism of minister Yasmín Esquivel’s undergraduate and doctorate thesis, almost to the level of former Security Secretary of former President Felipe Calderón, Genaro García Luna, convicted in the United States for crimes related to drug trafficking.

“There was a great plagiarism, because they stole the Presidency of Mexico and nobody complained, just us, not the journalists, not the intellectuals, not those of the Institute of Juridical Investigations, then the Minister Esquivel has been inflated almost to the level of García Luna,” he reproached.

In a press conference, the Chief Executive reiterated that plagiarism is corruption and corruption is a serious crime.

But in the case of Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, a decision cannot be made until the process initiated by UNAM and the judicial authorities is concluded.

“We cannot judge, in the case of Minister Esquivel, it is a legal process, that does not correspond to us, we are going to wait for the resolution of the UNAM, the Public Ministry, the resolution of the authorities, and from there we will analyze if it corresponds to us to make a decision, of course it is a completely political matter”.

He recalled that the controversy for plagiarism, the first of her undergraduate thesis at the UNAM of Minister Esquivel, arose a month before the renewal of the presidency of the SCJN.

“When she aspires to be president of the Court, the elections in the Court come and a month before Sheridan, from the group of organic intellectuals, managed by Krauze, releases (that the minister plagiarized), in agreement with others, perhaps her rivals, those who considered that they could lose and in this way they pushed the candidate aside, and they all get on board, they become champions of honesty, against plagiarism and theft. This matter is very much managed according to interests”, he concluded.

