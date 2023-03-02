Intensive low-cost animal sterilization campaigns are carried out in Merida

To guarantee the well-being and health of pets and provide a healthy environment for everyone, the Mérida City Hall, headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, is working with civil society to carry out low-cost canine and feline sterilization campaigns.

As part of World Animal Sterilization Day, the Directorate of Health and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the veterinary hospital Planned Pethood, carried out a sterilization campaign in the facilities of the Centro de Desarrollo Integral San José Tecoh, in the south of the city.

The director of Health and Welfare, Dr. Ildefonso Machado Domínguez, informed the members of the press that it is essential to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership, so before the surgeries, a talk is given that addresses the most important points of this process.

“On this occasion, we performed a total of 50 sterilizations. We start at eight in the morning and finish at four in the afternoon, we appoint them in shifts so that they do not wait for the whole day and the flow of people is more agile,” he added.

He reminded everyone that the City Hall has two veterinary modules, in which different services are offered.

“These modules work from eight in the morning to three in the afternoon and on weekends in Juan Pablo II. We provide consultations, deworming and rabies vaccinations and we are pleased to see that citizens are becoming more involved in the care of their animals,” he said.

Considering the high demand for this service, she explained that the next day will take place on March 25 in the Sitpach police station. Therefore, he made a kind invitation only to the neighbors of this area to come and register their dogs and cats on March 6, 7, and 8 at the police station.

“Animal sterilization is a procedure that translates into benefits for dogs and cats, among them; it guarantees a longer and healthier life; in the case of females, it prevents uterine infections, cancer, and cysts. In the case of males, it prevents testicular cancer, as well as any contagion of zoonotic diseases”, he explained.

He also reminded that to receive the vaccine, dogs, and cats must be four months old, have a vaccination card, and be in good health, while for sterilizations they must request a previous appointment, going to the modules or calling 99 96 88 65 51 or 99 91 68 17 51, since a previous evaluation of the pet is required to determine if it is a candidate for the operation process. The recovery cost is 100 pesos.

Finally, he said that the veterinary modules are located on 28th Street between 7 and 9 in Colonia Juan Pablo II and on 18th Street No. 97 between 21 and 19 in Colonia Chichén Itzá.

