Governor Vila Dosal highlights the advantages of investing in Yucatan

Mexico City, February 28, 2023.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with members of the Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI) to present them with the opportunities and competitive advantages that Yucatan has to continue investing, since this year and next year alone, this economic sector expects to carry out investment projects equivalent to 18 billion pesos that would generate more than 147,000 jobs in the state, benefiting the local economy and Yucatecan families.

As part of his work agenda, Vila Dosal also held a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), Víctor Villalobos Arámbula, with whom he reviewed the progress of the federal program Fertilizers for Wellbeing and proposed extending the support to henequen and soybean producers to continue promoting the Yucatan farmlands.

During the meeting with representatives of real estate firms such as Liverpool, Chedraui, Cinuk, Copri, Grupo Carso, Artha Capital, GIM, Desarrollos, Inmobilia, Invertierra, Proarquitectura, Ouest and Thor Urbana, it was highlighted that Yucatan is the fifth state in the country where it is estimated to apply greater investment of resources for the development of projects during 2023 and 2024 equivalent to 18 billion pesos that would generate 147,118 jobs in the state, so the Governor reaffirmed the willingness of Yucatan to continue investing in the state.

In this context, the Governor presented the advantages of investing in Yucatan and what has happened to transform it into a better state, growing its economy 15 times more than the national economy and with a state record with the arrival of 3.2 million tourists.

Accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Vila Dosal affirmed that Yucatán is receiving important investments with a portfolio of more than 260 projects that represent an investment of more than 114 billion pesos by world-class companies such as Tesla, Amazon, Airbus, Accenture, Leoni, Preh, among others. During 2022, foreign direct investment grew 268%, the highest figure since records have been kept in the state.

He added that Yucatan has maintained its security indexes, being the most peaceful state in the country according to the Institute for Economy and Peace; the state with less looting, kidnappings, fewer victims of intentional homicide, less vehicle theft and lower crime incidence, according to the SESNSP.

Photo: Reporteros hoy

Regarding transportation, and before the President of ADI, Jaime Fasja, the Yucatecan Governor indicated that it is being transformed and modernized with the new Metropolitan System Va y Ven, which prioritizes universal accessibility with efficient and sustainable vehicles, the application of new monitored technology and electronic payment. “The first route that was launched was the Periférico route, connecting more than 120 neighborhoods and 155 transportation routes; subsequently, we moved forward with 15-night routes and, now, the airport route,” shared the Governor.

Working as a team to support more Yucatecan producers, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal negotiated with the Federation to include men and women dedicated to the cultivation of henequen and soybeans in the federal program Fertilizers for Wellbeing, which would increase from 19,000 to more than 22,000 tons of this input, in support of thousands of Yucatecan families who depend on the countryside.

After it was announced that Yucatan was included this year in this federal program, Vila Dosal held a working meeting with the head of Sader, Victor Villalobos Arambula, to follow up on the progress of this strategy and proposed the incorporation of 1,500 henequén producers who work around 6,000 hectares and 800 small soybean producers, for which he requested 3,150 more tons of fertilizer for the benefit of these workers of the land to strengthen their crops.

Additionally, Vila Dosal requested federal support for new henequen plantings to benefit 1,000 hectares through the delivery of 3,000 sections per hectare to boost the production of this type of agave.

It is worth remembering that recently, Vila Dosal, together with the director of the Mexican Food Security Guarantee Prices and Stimulus Program (Segalmex), Luis Roberto Salinas Falcón, announced that Yucatán will be part of the federal program Fertilizers for Wellbeing to benefit more than 36 thousand corn and bean producers throughout the state with more than 19 thousand tons of this input so they can strengthen their crops.

The Fertilizers for Wellbeing program consists of the delivery of an average of 500 kilograms of this input per producer, depending on the number of hectares cultivated, distributed in sacks of 25 kilograms each

(Press Release Gobierno de Yucatan)

TYT Newsroom