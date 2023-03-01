DHL doubles investments in Mexico; expecting $12 billion pesos

The logistics company DHL Express Mexico will be doubling its committed investments for the 2019-2024 period in our country, with which it will also allocate one billion pesos for its new cargo operations at the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), informed Antonio Arranz, CEO of the company.

During the ceremony to welcome the first cargo flight that will operate at AIFA, in an event headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Arranz stated that the company had committed an investment of six billion pesos for the mentioned period, however, this amount will be 12 billion pesos, which includes the resources for its cargo operations at AIFA, yet there will soon be new announcements of very important amounts of new resources related to the acquisition of new fleet, which will be announced around the middle of the year.

He highlighted the opportunities that Mexico offers and explained that the first stage of its operations at AIFA will benefit connectivity with the Mexico City Metropolitan Area, the Bajío, Querétaro, Puebla, Hidalgo and the south of the country.

He emphasized that Mexico is a country of great importance for DHL Express, given that it is one of five priority markets globally.

TYT Newsroom