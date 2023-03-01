Campeche carriers will lose concessions if they fail to comply with the Mobility Law: IET

For not complying with the Mobility Law regarding persons with disabilities, Campeche carriers could lose their permits to circulate.

All concessionaires who do not comply with the regulations of the Mobility Law regarding the inclusion of people with disabilities, will definitively lose their permits to provide transportation services, said the member of the Special Commission of Mobility of the Local Congress, Elisa Hernández Romero, due to the fact that previously, the head of the Secretary of Inclusion (Sein) of Campeche, Patricia León López, revealed that there is not a single transportation unit that can provide service to people with motor disabilities.

“The Mobility Law is made so that there can be a point of balance between what the citizens demand and what the transportation companies require, so all aspects will be included, but this time those who are not in accordance with the norm will lose the concession, regardless of the reason, because they have to include the entire population,” she said.

She stated that the Mobility Law includes all people with disabilities, so the concessionaires will have to modify their units to provide the service to this population sector, or they will lose the concession and it will be given to another group that can cover the needs of the citizens.

It should be recalled that the Secretary of Inclusion, Patricia León López, announced that there is not a single transportation unit that is adapted or trained to provide transportation services to the more than 170 thousand citizens who suffer from some type of disability, despite the fact that there are 3,667 transportation units operating throughout the state, according to information from the Institutional Urban Mobility Program 2016-2021, prepared by the former Planning Secretariat (Seplan), in conjunction with the State Transportation Institute (IET), since none of them have the necessary equipment or characteristics to serve the population with any type of disability.

In addition, the National Population and Housing Census, which was last updated in 2020 by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), revealed that in Campeche there are 170,452 Campechanos with some type of disability, a figure that represents 18.4 percent of the 928,363 citizens residing in the state; however, León López assured that the figure amounts to 278,509 inhabitants, as it would include those with any degree of visual disability, as well as those with permanent damage to their limbs.

Hernandez Romero indicated that the new Mobility Law in the State will be a norm that includes precepts already established in the State Transportation Law, as well as the additions presented in the Mobility Forums, but the issue of the adapted units will not be the only one that the carriers must comply with, since there are norms from the federal level such as the installation of video surveillance cameras inside the units that must be covered, otherwise, they will be sanctioned and subsequently their concessions will be withdrawn if they do not comply with the norm.

TYT Newsroom