Battle for water in Yucatan: there are big challenges to ensure the supply

In Mérida not so long ago there were still water wells and in relatively central neighborhoods, such as García Ginerés, there were weathervanes that were used to extract water from wells for watering and cleaning, recalled Dr. Esteban Krotz, in the framework of his conference “The human right to water: anthropological notes”, within the Permanent Seminar, Social Violence and Human Rights of the Cephcis of the UNAM.

“Those elements have disappeared, while water leaks have become omnipresent, even in recently fixed arteries, you see leaks of the liquid.”

The professor also indicated that there are daily problems that help to understand the world’s water problems.

“The news of water shortage, drought and lack of the liquid sometimes contrasts with the excess, the abundance, because of rain, the rivers leaving their beds, events that are increasingly catastrophic and frequent.”

The search for water on other planets is a very optimistic vision, in which some think that if there is water on other planets we can continue with climate change, “we have a possible plan b”, he said.

The professor said that in the 19th century the great wars were fought over coal and iron, in the 20th century over oil, and in the 21st century “it seems that they will be over fresh water”.

Dr. Esteban Krotz gave a presentation on the situation of water in the country and the world, from scarcity to excess due to rains and floods, pollution and the relationship of human rights with water, as part of the conference he gave yesterday at the Cephcis of the UNAM.

Photo: Diario de yucatán

He referred to fresh water and some of the problems currently being faced, such as the scarcity of the vital liquid that is causing the closing of streets and avenues in places like Mexico City, or in Cuernavaca where the accesses to the city are closed as a protest against the lack of the substance.

He also recalled the national water crisis declared in Nuevo León, where there is an extreme shortage and rationing of the liquid.

Likewise, the controversy between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, due to the possible installation of a factory of the Tesla automobile company in that state, which needs a lot of water to operate.

In fact, this circumstance caused a big problem in Germany.

At the beginning, President López Obrador said that the factory would not be built because there is no water, but the governor of Nuevo León said that such an important investment for the country should not be lost.

TYT Newsroom