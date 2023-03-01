Another accident on Mérida Periférico

A driver and his passenger were very lucky, as they only suffered minor injuries after being trapped between the iron bars of the van in which they were traveling.

The events occurred on Wednesday, March 1, when the driver of the van of a furniture rental company was driving on the Merida Periferico and when he reached kilometer 12, near the Mulchechen exit, he dozed off.

This action caused the vehicle to leave the road onto the center median and it stopped when it hit a metal pole and a tree, so that the front of the vehicle was wrecked and the occupants were trapped.

After the accident, the 911 emergency services were notified and paramedics from the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) arrived at the scene and helped the driver and his passenger to get out.

Fortunately, both passengers were only partially bruised, while the furniture they were carrying was left scattered at the scene.

