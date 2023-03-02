Aerus will offer ‘air taxi’ service from Merida to Veracruz and Tamaulipas

New flights from Mérida to Veracruz and Tamaulipas are announced.

From the city of Mérida, a Monterrey airline seeks to connect the southeast and the Riviera Maya as soon as the first quarter of the year, so the Yucatecan capital would have another connectivity hub with executive-type flight companies for business.

The firm “Aerus”, a regional airline based in Monterrey, announced that at the end of March, it will initially offer three routes to the states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas, but in the short term, it aims to target the coastal area of ​​the Gulf and link to Mérida, Cancun, and Chetumal, which would achieve connectivity at the southeast level by air.

“Aerus” is a new airline that is preparing to start operations with national and international routes, with the Sultana del Norte as its point of operations. It plans to cover short routes with single-engine and twin-turboprop equipment.

According to its official website, Aerotransportes Rafilher SA de CV, whose trade name is “Aerus”, will start operations in the first quarter of 2023 in the northwest region, where it has opened a job bank for the hiring of a human team.

What is Aerus?

The subsidiary airline firm of Grupo Herrera currently offers air taxi services and has worked for 30 years in this commercial field. It obtained the concession to operate as an airline in 2021 after submitting a business plan to the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC).

On its online site, it defines its objectives according to the needs of regular air transport “with the highest standards of safety and quality, in the regions of the country that do not yet have air connectivity, contributing to the economic and tourist development of the country” .

It should be remembered that regional aviation in Mexico has had ups and downs in the last four decades, with commercial airlines that have suffered mainly economic problems, such as the company Aeromar, which worked for 25 years covering routes from the center, west and also south. and the peninsular zone and that recently went bankrupt.

Regarding the company “Aerus”, the firm specified that it made an investment of 98 million dollars (1,764 million pesos at the current exchange rate) to consolidate a fleet of 14 US-made aircraft, including two Cessna Sky Couriers and four Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprops, in addition to three other recently acquired Grand Caravan EX, with capacity for 19 passengers, for short and medium hauls.

TYT Newsroom