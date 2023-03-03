A vehicle catches fire in Conkal, Yucatán

Conkal, Yucatán; March 2, 2023 – A fire in a Lincoln van caused a family to be evacuated from their home after heavy smoke in Conkal.

The events occurred on Thursday, March 2nd, when Julio R.C. was driving on Calle 22. At one point when he reached the intersection of Calle 41 and Calle 39, his vehicle failed, so he pulled over and parked, when he suddenly realized that flames were coming out from underneatn his car.

The driver and passengers immediately got out of the vehicle, and asked for help, police and SSP paramedics arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area while waiting for the firefighters to arrive.

Due to the dense smoke, a 67 year old woman had to be treaten by paramedics as she showed symptoms of intoxication. The flames also reached a wooden pole that burned, leaving many families without telephone and internet service.

In a nearby property, a woman suffered a nervous breakdown that triggered her hypertension. She had to be taken to a 24/7 clinic.

The driver and owner of the vehicle escaped from the scene and during their pursuit the commander and the assistant director ended up being assaulted after being hit by a Figo compact car driven by a man who was trying to avoid the arrest of their relative.

In the end, the driver of the van was arrested and taken to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) headquarters where the corresponding authorites will determine who was responsible.

TYT Newsroom