Yucatecan Experience receives recognition for Innovation in Mexican Tourism Products

The Zazil Tunich nature tourism experience, which offers a guided tour through a cavern with a cenote, is recognized among the innovative products that Yucatan offers to national and foreign tourists, thanks to the impulse of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to make known to the world the attractions of the state to attract more visitors and economic revenue to the state.

Encuentro en Xibalbá de Zazil Tunich is a space in total isolation and contact with nature, located in the middle of the Xeneba Mayan Village, 25 kilometers from the Magical Town of Valladolid, and was awarded the recognition for Innovation in the Mexican Tourism Product 2023, a distinction granted by the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), placing Yucatán in the eyes of the world as an attractive destination that fuses innovation with its culture.

The tour offered is personalized and consists of a 20 meter deep descent through a cavern with a cenote, a unique experience in the world through the legendary Xibalbá or Mayan underworld; it also offers the opportunity to enjoy the sacred waters and relive the ceremonies as they have been inherited by generations.

Innovation refers to the introduction of a new or improved component that brings tangible and intangible benefits to local communities, enhances the value of the experience and the core competencies of the value chain, and improves the competitiveness and sustainability of the site for the benefit of its visitors.

The distinction awarded to this tourism product reflects the fact that Yucatán has become an example in meeting tourism not only in the Mexican Southeast, but also nationally for its capacity to host meetings of great magnitude and international relevance, thanks to the fact that it has the appropriate infrastructure, including the International Congress Center (CIC) and the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, which are integrated into the cultural and entertainment offerings in Mérida.

It should be noted that 2022 was a successful year for the tourism sector in Yucatán, since the arrival of 2.1 million travelers was obtained, which represented a growth of more than 54% compared to 2021; in addition, the Merida International Airport reached the historical record of 3.1 million passengers, a sign of Vila Dosal’s efforts to boost the arrival of more tourists.

The recognition granted by SECTUR is the most important award for the experiences of small and medium-sized companies, in the 235 places with vocation that exist in the country, that contribute to the innovation of the industry, the reduction of inequality among the historically discriminated population and the diversification of competitive products.

That is to say, in the Meetings Tourism category, in which Yucatan was recognized, an activity in which people travel away from their usual places of work and residence to attend a meeting, congress, convention, exhibition, fair, incentive trip or business meeting is awarded.

Yucatan will receive this award at the Tianguis Turístico during the upcoming 2023 edition to be held in Mexico City. A total of seven awards will be given in the categories of Meeting Tourism, Accessible, Cultural, Sports, Nature, Romance and Health.

