Yucatan’s Ruta Puuc will have an Archaeological Museum with impressive Maya pieces

In Yucatan there is an area known as the “Ruta Puuc”, a tour of several archaeological sites such as Uxmal, Kabah, Labna, Sayil and the Loltun caves, where the Puuc Archaeological Museum will soon be opened as part of the work of the Maya Train.

The Puuc is a region of small mountainous elevations, located only 80 kilometers south of Merida and was named Puuc (Hill or hill in Maya), due to the type of architecture that predominates among the pre-Hispanic vestiges of that area.

Last Wednesday the general director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández, said on the ‘mañanera’ that the Puuc Archaeological Museum will be built as part of the Program for the Improvement of Archaeological Zones (Promeza).

During the conference, Prieto Méndez detailed that the Puuc Archaeological Museum will narrate the history of the Mayas of these lands, illustrating their diverse moments and the unique characteristics of their architectural and artistic style.

Collection

In the place there will be very representative vestiges, like the stelae 14 and 18 of Uxmal, the trousseau of an Itza warrior found in Kabah, the masks of the god Chaac or the abundant offering in jades found in Paso del Macho.

The new museum will show the result of more than 20 years of research carried out by specialists in that region, as well as the recent studies of the hieroglyphic writing, which have allowed an updated interpretation of the history of the peninsular Maya.

Rescue of Uxmal and Kabah

In the Puuc route, two great ancient cities that flourished in the period known by archaeologists as Classic, from the IX to the XIX century AD, stand out: Uxmal, the best known, and Kabah.

These cities are linked by a sacbé or white road of 18 kilometers long, which proves the close connection between these great ancient Maya cities.

History of Kabah

The history of Kabah began approximately 2,300 years ago, although little is known about the characteristics of that first settlement.

Its name comes from an ancient Maya word meaning ‘lord of the powerful hand‘ or ‘of the hand that commands‘.

For the IV century of our era, Kabah was already an important city in the region, from this time dates the great pyramid of 46 meters high, which is part of a triadic group, common in the early capitals of the Petén, which reproduce the sacred geography of the myth of the creation of the world.

Its architecture leads specialists to believe that Kabah witnessed important migrations headed by those in charge of planning the city, experts in the handling of language and sacred symbols, who, together with architects, masons, carvers, carpenters, lime workers, painters and a whole range of specialized hands were in charge of erecting the great buildings of this beautiful city.

At some point, construction activity ceased, possibly due to a political crisis.

Specialists suppose that in that critical period the elites abandoned the city, but the bulk of the population continued to inhabit the territory and develop the miller’s agriculture in the Santa Elena Valley, as it is still the case today.

Several generations later, the community managed to organize itself again and with it its architecture resurfaced, which, although it took up previous elements, changed radically in scale and construction technique, now with a greater approach to human dimensions.

Important buildings of Kabah

One of the most dazzling Mayan buildings that stands in this city is the Codz Poop, on whose façade are sculpted hundreds of representations of the narigudo god Cháak, Mayan deity of water.

These are large masks, each made up of 30 assembled pieces, whose faces gaze inexhaustibly at each sunset.

As part of the Promeza, INAH specialists are currently investigating and restoring two ancient buildings that will welcome visitors when they cross the arch that marks the end of the sacbé and formal access to the ceremonial precinct.

Santa Elena Community

For the restoration work, INAH has the help of 75 Mayan people from the community of Santa Elena, who have collaborated with INAH for three decades in restoration, maintenance and archaeological salvage work.

Their ability to recognize archaeological vestiges in the jungle has been decisive to achieve the objectives of the archaeological salvage of Section 3 of the Mayan Train.

TYT Newsroom