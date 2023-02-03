Yucatan’s economic growth is an opportunity to strengthen the timber industry sector

The economic growth that is perceived through the arrival of large companies, the proliferation of works in process of construction and projects of various kinds of international stature, show Yucatan as an entity with high competitiveness, which allows better opportunities for the wood industry sector, stressed former presidents of the National Chamber of the Wood Industry (CANAINMA), Southeast delegation.

This day, its current president, Edgardo Martínez Duarte, held a work meeting with the former leaders with the purpose of exchanging experiences, reviewing project advances and analyzing the positive outlook that Yucatán has in view of the economic growth and development that is being promoted by the authorities of the different levels of government and the private sector.

“This, said Martínez Duarte, is an opportunity that should be taken full advantage of”.

In fact, Daniel Xool Alcocer, who was president of the chamber during the 2018-2021 period, and currently director of the company Muebles Spacio, which provides services to hotels, restaurants and the residential sector, highlighted that the guild has great expectations for growth and that it is also noticeable with the number of new members that have joined.

He invited all those who have a carpentry business, wood and everything related to the industry or furniture to approach the organization to be able to join and get better benefits as a chamber to the opportunities that are opening up with the arrival of international companies and large projects promoted by governments at different levels.

He emphasized that thanks to the current management of the government and the municipality, very good opportunities are being generated for the timber sector since investment spaces are opening up, there are several companies that are entering the market and I think it is an excellent opportunity for us to join this economic wave.

Tourism is also generating a lot of investment, in addition to the fact that the State Government, through the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor, is bringing in a lot of investment, of which they need suppliers from the sector and this is unique to invest and develop businesses, he insisted.

For his part, Emilio Castro Piña, who was president during the period 1994-1995, one of the oldest, and owner of a company dedicated to the wood stove, emphasized that now the chamber has grown tremendously under Edgardo’s leadership and this allows the strength of the guild and better opportunities for competitiveness in the industrial market.

Edgar Medina, who was president of the chamber from 2010 to 2013, and currently owner of Maderas Medina , exposed that it gives him great pleasure to see the new generations who are successfully facing the demands of the market.

“People in the sector are coming together because the state is growing and there are many foreign companies and they require raw material, and the industry must be up to the task of supplying their needs,” he said.

Ernesto de la Cruz Escalante, president of the chamber from 2013 to 2015, of in the company Productos Prácticos de Madera, pointed out that the sector is industrializing, in fact our company works wood products with state-of-the-art technology, with lathes, die-cutting and drying kilns and this trend is permeating with all the woodworkers in the state’s industry.

What we see is that the trend is towards the preservation of the environment, in the use of sustainable products, there are less petroleum derivatives and more for ecology and biodegradable, he added.

He invited more companies in the sector to join this great project to generate the conditions for growth and take advantage of the opportunities that are arising.

TYT Newsroom