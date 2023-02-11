Yucatan’s distinguished teachers sought

The Secretary of Education of the State Government (Segey) launched on Wednesday, February 9th, the official call for the awarding of the “Distinguished Teacher” recognition to the educational figure that will soon be chosen by the qualifying jury, whose award will be presented on May 15 as part of the celebrations for Teacher’s Day.

Through the document, which can be consulted on the agency’s web page, www.educacion.yucatan.gob.mx, educational institutions, duly registered non-governmental organizations and institutions related to education are invited to promote candidates for recognition.

It is also mentioned that the purpose of the award is to honor the work of teachers, oriented both in the imparting of knowledge and in the promotion of the highest values and respect for human rights, as it considers education to be the fundamental means for transmitting culture in a permanent process towards the development of the individual.

TYT Newsroom